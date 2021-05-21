FENNIMORE, Wis. — Carpentry has long played a big role in Jade Hanson’s life.
Hanson, a student at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, spent her childhood assisting with building projects and then took industrial tech classes in high school, where a teacher motivated her to find a good college carpentry program.
Now, she is preparing to make it a career.
Hanson, 19, is one of 428 graduates being recognized at Southwest Tech’s commencement ceremony this weekend. She completed the school’s yearlong building trades carpentry program.
“I like that I can just go out and build something, which sounds cliché, but I like having the knowledge to be independent on my own,” Hanson said.
She said her father and grandfather were big influences on her decision to pursue carpentry because she often helped them with projects, such as putting up fencing and installing cabinets, as she was growing up in Minnesota.
In high school, she told a teacher she was interested in pursuing a career in the field. The teacher helped her narrow down her search for carpentry programs, and she eventually opted to come to Wisconsin to attend Southwest Tech.
“My grandpa wanted to buy me tools immediately, but my grandma told him to get gift cards so I could pick them out myself,” Hanson said. “We actually went out together, and my dad and grandpa told me what was best. They were super excited.”
The move from Minnesota to Wisconsin was not a journey Hanson took alone. She and a friend from high school decided to come to Southwest Tech together.
“It can be scary being a woman in a man’s field, so we wanted to do it together,” Hanson said. “We’ve become absolute best friends. We live under the same roof and do everything together.”
Hanson said every weekend while in school was dedicated to going back home or visiting her boyfriend, who attended school for welding. Hanson said she appreciates that their fields complement one another, and when she visits, they like to work on projects together.
Hanson also took certified nursing assistant courses at Southwest Tech after her mother, who works in the health care field, encouraged her to do so.
Pauline Wetter, a Southwest Tech student success coach, worked with Hanson when she was applying to college and stayed in touch with her during her program.
“I try to help non-traditional-occupation students (who are the minority gender in their field of study) feel welcome and connected to their program,” Wetter said. “... I’m happy to see Jade graduate and go into her chosen profession.”
Hanson is currently searching for a carpentry job and eventually wants to get married, have children and have her own farm.
“I don’t know what the world will look like when I have kids, but I want to work and love what I’m doing for as long as I can,” Hanson said.