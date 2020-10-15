The Iowa State Patrol on Wednesday released information on a crash that injured two people over the weekend in rural Dubuque.
Robert W. Hankes, 53, and his passenger, Claire Langley-Hankes, 43, both of Freeport, Ill., were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to a crash report.
The wreck occurred at about 4:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. 52 and Schueller Heights Road, south of Dubuque. The report states that Henry E. Begunck, 82, of Williamsburg, Iowa, was parked on the east shoulder of the highway, then started to make a U-turn on the roadway to head south. He turned in front of the northbound motorcycle driven by Hankes, causing the collision.
Authorities reported that Begunck was possibly injured in the wreck but refused treatment at the scene. He was cited with making an unsafe turn.