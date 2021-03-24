PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Reconstruction of a state highway that connects the cities of Lancaster and Platteville will begin next month.
It has been more than 20 years since Wisconsin 81 saw major construction, and traffic experts say it is in need of an overhaul.
“The roughness of the ride is the worst part of that road,” said Grant County Highway Commissioner Dave Lambert.
The $8.8 million state-funded project will see the replacement of asphalt and pavement along 11.5 miles of the highway from U.S. 61 south of Lancaster to Ridge Avenue in Platteville. Crews also will repair two small bridges over the Platte and Little Platte rivers.
Integrity Grading & Excavating, of Schofield, is overseeing the project.
Thor Wick, area manager for the business, said the exact start date in April has not been finalized because the company is finalizing contracts with the state. Construction is projected to conclude in November, depending on weather conditions.
The road will remain open only to local travelers under flagging operations during construction. Access to properties and businesses will be maintained.
Through traffic will be routed down a 30-mile detour between the cities via U.S. 151 and U.S. 61, passing through the Village of Dickeyville.
“The pavement will be taken up for the majority of the project, so we won’t want the traveling public to be taking this roadway,” said Project Manager Craig Fisher, of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Lambert said the highway has presented a problem for drivers for at least the past five years, which he attributes to poor drainage. The road’s condition deteriorates markedly during the wintertime when the asphalt folds.
“It gets those little bumps that launch you,” he said.
A 2016 DOT traffic count, the most recent available, indicated that about 3,600 vehicles travel the highway daily.
During severe winters, truckers have been known to forgo Wisconsin 81 for nearby county roads, Lambert said.
The county has resorted to cutting out sections of highway and grinding down the bumps, which has been an effective stopgap measure, he said, but replacing the concrete is necessary to permanently fix the problem.