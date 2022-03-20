The candidate filing period for Iowa’s federal and state elections ended Friday.

Included are the candidates filed for local federal and state seats, as well as those who filed for statewide office.

Iowa’s primary election date is June 7. The general election is Nov. 8.

Iowa Senate District 33

  • Carrie Koelker, R (incumbent)
  • Matt Robinson, D

Iowa Senate District 35

  • Joe Brown, D
  • Chris Cournoyer, R (incumbent)

Iowa House District 64

  • Anne Osmundson, R (incumbent)

Iowa House District 65

  • Shannon Lundgren, R (incumbent)

Iowa House District 66

  • Steven Bradley, R (incumbent)
  • Lee Hein, R (incumbent)

Note: Due to redistricting, the residences of both Bradley and Hein now fall into District 66.

Iowa House District 67

  • Craig Johnson, R (incumbent)
  • Terry McGovern, D

Iowa House District 71

  • Lindsay James, D (incumbent)

Iowa House District 72

  • Chuck Isenhart, D (incumbent)
  • Gregory Parker, R
  • Jennifer Smith, R

First Congressional District

  • Christina Bohannan, D
  • Kyle Kuehl, R
  • Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R (incumbent)

Second Congressional District

  • Ashley Hinson, R (incumbent)
  • Liz Mathis, D

U.S. Senate

  • Jim Carlin, R
  • Abby Finkenauer, D
  • Michael Franken, D
  • Chuck Grassley, R (incumbent)
  • Glenn Hurst, D

Governor

  • Deidre DeJear, D
  • Kim Reynolds, R (incumbent)

Secretary of state

  • Joel Miller, D
  • Paul Pate, R (incumbent)
  • Eric Van Lancker, D

State auditor

  • Todd Halbur, R
  • Mary Ann Hanusa, R
  • Rob Sand, D (incumbent)

State treasurer

  • Michael Fitzgerald, D (incumbent)
  • Roby Smith, R

Agriculture secretary

  • Mike Naig, R (incumbent)
  • John Norwood, D

Attorney general

  • Brenna Bird, R
  • Tom Miller, D (incumbent)

