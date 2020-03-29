CASCADE, Iowa — About four years ago, Jenny Recker began a capital campaign to raise money for a new day care center in Cascade.
Recker, the director of Aquin Early Childhood Center and Preschool, started asking parents whose kids attend the center if they would join the campaign and help push for donations. But she lacked one crucial element: A way to let others without kids know about the need for a new center.
“When we met with people, there were a lot of people that didn’t realize we had a day care,” Recker said. “It’s not just sitting and watching kids play. We do so much more than that.”
But when Molly Knuth, manager and digital strategist of Molly Knuth Media, joined the committee, she had an idea to help get the word out.
Knuth created a Facebook page where she started posting videos about the old day care building, the services Aquin provides and the need for the new center.
“She told our story,” Recker said. “It was spread out to so many more people than we were able to physically visit.”
Recker said without Knuth’s social media skills, she is not sure if the $1.3 million campaign would have been possible.
“I think it played a huge role,” she said. “I don’t think we would have been as successful if we didn’t have her. She continues to help us with social media with running ads for employment and recognizing our teachers.”
At the time, Knuth, of Cascade, had not yet started her media firm but occasionally helped out local businesses with their social media accounts.
“This was back in 2016, when some businesses had a Facebook presence, but it was still kind of new in this area,” she said. “Other businesses in town started reaching out to me. By March 2017, I had my first clients.”
Knuth was entering a booming field.
Experts estimate that about 90% of U.S. businesses have a social media presence, but standing out in those realms can be easier said than done. Experts estimated that $43 billion would be spent this year on “social ad spending,” though leading industry experts already are predicting major impacts in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are looking at their mobile phones, desktops or iPads all day long,” Knuth said. “For businesses that are more established that used to advertise in the Yellow Pages, their audiences are now online.”
She said people want to know the stories and people behind businesses. Social media can provide that opportunity.
“If you are a business that operates on word of mouth, social media is just word of mouth on steroids,” she said. “People really like to see what you do on the day-to-day inside your small business.”
Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said trying to navigate Facebook and other platforms of social media has become really time-consuming for businesses. Most owners cannot keep up with the consistent changes in those realms while also running businesses.
That’s where firms like Knuth’s come in.
“Social media is getting a ton of attention right now because businesses are having a lot of growth,” she said. “The market is really smart about how businesses are coming across on social media.”