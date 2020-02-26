MANCHESTER, Iowa — For the past year, Manchester city officials, business leaders and residents have been putting their heads together in hopes of stimulating growth and bettering their community.
After many meetings, planning sessions and discussions, a plan compiled by consultants McClure Placemaking was adopted this week by the Manchester City Council.
Recommended long-term projects include developing housing throughout the city, creating a branding and marketing plan, forming an entrepreneurship center and constructing an indoor recreation center. The plan has financial estimates and identifies several possible funding sources.
City officials also this week hosted a question-and-answer session during which locals dropped by and learned more about the visioning project and possible next steps.
Although the four long-term projects are what city officials pinpointed as top improvement plans, other small projects will continue to happen along the way, said Tim Vick, Manchester’s city administrator.
Other visions include a dog park, added restaurants, promoting the creation of tech jobs and more.
Alex Pearlstein, the vice president of economic development for McClure, said when he first visited Manchester, he saw a rural city with a bustling Main Street. But, though it has continued to grow over the years, Manchester must continue to find new ways to attract potential residents, he said.
“Manchester has great schools, a thriving downtown,” Pearlstein said. “But you always want to keep investing because there’s always places that are gunning hard.”
Now that McClure has completed the city’s visioning study and website, the city will take the reins to bring these dreams to life.
Vick said the city is working with a few contractors to begin a 51-house community development project that would add town homes, single-family houses and apartments.
Clint Sloss, a community placemaker for McClure, said many Manchester employees are commuting for work. But if more housing options are created, many of the commuters can move to the area and, in return, stimulate the city’s economy.
“More than half the workforce in the community comes from outside of the community,” he said. “Of that half, a quarter of the workforce actually comes from outside Delaware County. There’s a lot of people from outside the community who are missed opportunities.”
Mayor Milt Kramer said the city’s visioning project was made possible by dedicated Manchester citizens who want to see these projects become a reality.
“A lot of people have volunteered to be a part of this,” he said. “The facilitators have done a tremendous job at keeping everyone on task and helping Manchester look forward to the future.”