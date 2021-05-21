GALENA, Ill. — The operators of a Galena distillery hope to open a new pub in the city’s downtown.
Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. co-founder and CEO Matthew Blaum recently contacted Galena City Administrator Mark Moran to ask for the city’s blessing.
In support of the distillery, Galena City Council members recently voted to create the supplemental liquor license Blaum Bros. would need to open a secondary location.
In a letter to Moran, Blaum wrote that the business intends to open a distillery pub on Main Street. The pub would offer Blaum Bros. products as well as other alcoholic beverages.
“We’re actually looking at real estate right now, trying to find the perfect location,” Blaum said in an interview.
The Illinois General Assembly in 2019 updated the state’s Liquor Control Act to allow craft distilleries to open distilling pubs to sell their spirits and other alcoholic products. Previously, satellite locations had to have on-site distilling operations.
The goal of the new location would be to catch some of the foot traffic from Main Street and visitors who might not otherwise make it to the distillery, Blaum said. The craft distillery located on U.S. 20 would still be open for tours and tastings.
Blaum and Moran agreed that the distillery and the city have a good relationship.
At the request of Blaum Bros., the City Council introduced an ordinance to amend the city code and create the necessary supplemental license. Though the rule change was only brought up for a first read, the council decided to waive a second reading and officially approved the change.
The annual fee for the distillery pub license will be $1,125, the same amount paid by other bars and taverns for their licenses. Once Blaum Bros. solidifies plans, the business will need to apply for the license.
“I think the city is real excited about the potential to see this business expand,” Moran said.
Moran called Blaum Bros. a local success story.
“They continue to add to the appeal of Galena as a destination for food and drink,” he said. “We’re already known for that, but the more offerings we can provide our residents and visitors, the better.”