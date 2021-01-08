A Dubuque man faces charges after police reported that a Facebook-prompted investigation revealed he had photos and videos of underage girls performing sex acts.
Dustin J. Shaw, 28, of 3440 Kimberly Drive, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of possession of depiction of a minor in a sex act.
Court documents state that Facebook "intercepted" a video sent from Shaw's account showing a man sexually assaulting a "prepubescent female" and reported it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That organization provided a report to Dubuque police in August 2019.
In December 2019, police reported interviewing Shaw. He admitted that he should not have sent the video and that the girl appeared to be younger than 18 years old, documents state.
Police obtained a search warrant for Shaw's Facebook account and cellphone and reported finding, on both, nude photos of girls who appeared to be younger than 18.
Investigators also reported that Shaw used Facebook to ask an underage girl for nude photos and videos, documents state. The girl told Shaw her age, documents state, and Shaw responded that he was "OK" with it.