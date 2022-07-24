GALENA, Ill. — As the first student board member of the Galena (Ill.) Board of Education, Emma Blaum is eager to be a voice for her fellow students.
“Everybody should be able to have a say in any issues or ideas that they have for our school, and I definitely want to be able to give those ideas to the school board,” said Emma, 16.
The board this week appointed Emma, an incoming junior at Galena High School, as its first student member, in a non-voting capacity. She will be seated at the board’s August meeting.
“I think this could just be a really good way to give the student body a voice in what’s happening at their school and what they would like to see happen next,” said School Board President Arlee Stodden. “It’s going to help enhance the communication and bring everyone together, from the students to the board to the community.”
Stodden said that the idea for a student board member came about this spring, and the board opened applications for the position to students entering 10th grade and above. Students needed to meet academic requirements and submit letters of recommendation, among other criteria.
In her position, Emma will attend the board’s monthly meetings and also will meet regularly with a newly formed Student Leadership Council at the high school, consisting of other leaders from various student organizations.
“It’s a way we can give great leadership opportunities to Emma and other students who will work collaboratively,” said Galena High School Principal Madeline Hawkins. “We’re excited by the chance to give our students a larger role in supporting some of the decisions we’re making in Galena.”
Emma will give a report on behalf of the district’s students at each board meeting and may also attend other school and community events as a board representative. Her term will expire in May 2023.
An initial idea Emma wants to bring before the board is a suggestion to start a Galena chapter of a national music honor society. She is involved “in choir, band, theater and the speech team at Galena High School.
“I really enjoy being a leader and being able to share that with others,” she said, adding that she plans to pursue a career in education. “I’m really excited for this opportunity to hopefully serve as a stepping stone.”
