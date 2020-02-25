A Dubuque man originally charged with attempted murder for a 2017 shooting was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison.
Jevonne M. Coleman, 34, last week entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of willful injury causing serious injury as a habitual offender. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Coleman originally was charged at the state level with attempted murder, going armed with intent and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Judge Monica Wittig on Monday admonished Coleman for what she called “utterly abhorrent” behavior and advised “this plea is better than what I would do for you. That clear?”
“Walking around this community with a weapon in a book bag, chasing after someone in an area where other people would be,” Wittig said before chiding Coleman for not looking at her. “Don’t look away from me. You keep your eyes right here. Grown, adult, intelligent people don’t fight battles with weapons.”
According to court documents, Coleman shot Titus D.T. Jarmon on Aug. 9, 2017, in the area of West 16th and West Locust streets.
Prosecutors said the two had an argument earlier in the day, then an associate of Coleman’s punched Jarmon outside of a residence on West Locust Street. As Jarmon ran away, Coleman shot him twice.
“You’re lucky you only hit him in the rear,” Wittig said. “Had you gone up a little higher, you could have punctured his lungs. You could have hit his heart. You are not the person who makes the decision when and where and how he dies. And you don’t get to punish him on a whim.”
Prosecutors requested a 15-year sentence for Coleman as a habitual offender with two prior felony convictions as part of the plea agreement. Coleman’s attorney, Robert J. Murphy, said his client felt 15 years is “a complete and fair sentence for his offenses.”
Coleman declined to speak on his behalf during the sentencing.
He will be required to serve a minimum of five years in state prison before being eligible for parole.
Coleman also in May was sentenced in U.S. District Court to nine years in federal prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm related to the shooting. There is no parole in the federal system.