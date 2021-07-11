LANCASTER, Wis. -- A Platteville man recently was found guilty of his latest child sex crime and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A jury convicted Robert J. Ruch Jr., 46, in Grant County Circuit Court of repeated sexual assault of the same child, with a modifier as a persistent repeater. The charge means that Ruch committed at least three instances of first- or second-degree sexual assault against the same child. 

The verdict came at the conclusion of a two-day trial. A press release states that the charge stemmed from an investigation that started in May 2020. 

Online court records show that Ruch was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Grant County in April 2002. The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry reports that he also was convicted that same month of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois. 

