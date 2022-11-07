LANCASTER, Wis. — LeRoy Ihm and Bernice Furstenburg both grew up in Lancaster as part of large farming families. LeRoy was the oldest of 12 children, and Bernice was the seventh of eight kids.
They met at Bernice’s sister’s wedding in February of 1955, when Bernice was 16 and LeRoy was 23.
“I belonged to a rural youth club with another sister of Bernice,” said LeRoy, now 91. “And all the kids in the club got invited to the older sister’s wedding.”
LeRoy spotted Bernice at the wedding dance after the ceremony.
“I thought she was a cute little thing,” he said. “So, I asked her to dance.”
By the end of the evening, LeRoy knew he wanted to give Bernice a ride home, but he would have to get permission from Bernice’s mother, Pearl.
“She said, ‘What? She’s only 16!’ said Bernice, now 84. “But she did finally say it was OK.”
That might have been the end of it if LeRoy hadn’t spotted Bernice a few months later walking down Main Street with some of her nieces and nephews.
“I asked her out right there,” he said. “And we started going steady after that.”
In the spring of 1956, LeRoy gave Bernice a diamond engagement ring on her 18th birthday, and the couple set their wedding date for the following Valentine’s Day.
“In less than a year, I got a diamond, I got pregnant, I got married, and I graduated from high school,” Bernice said. “In that order.”
The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14.
After a honeymoon trip to Chicago, they returned to Lancaster. The couple’s first home was the “bachelor pad” where LeRoy had lived for three years.
“No toilet. No running water,” Bernice said. “I used to have to haul the pail of dirty diapers outside and rinse them in a hydrant that was in the yard. On the bright side, there was a lilac bush next to the hydrant that benefited from that. It was beautiful.”
The Ihms then rented a farm in Fennimore, then moved to Hurricane, then bought their own acreage in Lancaster. Eventually, they had a 400-acre spread.
“We finished cattle and hogs, had milking cows, chickens, all of it,” LeRoy said. “It was a good living. Boy, we made money. But we also worked our butts off.”
The couple raised nine children: Roger Ihm, Ronald Ihm, Barbara Liska, Brenda Dunn, Karen Holzem, Sharon Peterson, Royce Ihm, Lisa Ihm and Russell Ihm. They have 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Ronald died in 1975 in a motorcycle crash at 16 years old.
“It’s a horrible thing to lose your flesh and blood,” LeRoy said. “Especially a child.”
LeRoy and Bernice both worked the farm, with LeRoy doing custom farm work as well. In 1977, LeRoy added postal carrier to his resume, while Bernice began a career at Lands’ End in Dodgeville.
They both continued to work on and off the farm, even when most of their children had left home. LeRoy also served on the Lancaster City Council for 22 years.
“I remember taking the youngest, Russell, with me when I would drive the tractor out to work the fields,” Bernice said. “We’d take his pillow and some snacks, and he’d ride in the cab with me. He bumped his head more than a few times, but he survived.”
LeRoy and Bernice also recalled how, after working on and off the farm all day, they would put the children to bed, and then go back out to continue farm chores, usually cutting and crimping hay.
“Back then, you had to crimp the hay after it got cut,” Bernice said. “You don’t do that now, but then, that’s what I would do after the kids went to bed.”
The Ihms sold their farm in 1995 and moved into town, although they both continued to work their off-farm jobs for a few more years.
“I stayed at Lands’ End for 20 years because as a farmer’s wife, you got nothing for Social Security,” she said. “Those were things we had to think about.”
The couple did a fair amount of traveling, including to Hawaii and Alaska, Louisiana, Florida, New York and Wyoming. They also visited Germany when their son Roger was stationed there with the Air Force.
“We tried to take a trip at least once a year, just by ourselves,” LeRoy said. “It was necessary. We needed to get away for a little bit sometimes.”
In retirement, Bernice discovered the joy of puzzles. And not just any puzzles, but intricate, beautiful, 1000+ piece puzzles of birds, angels and landscape scenes. They hang throughout their home, framed and looking like expensive pieces of art.
“I’ve never broken one up when I’ve finished it,” she said. “I have a son-in-law who makes a plywood backing for them, and I find frames for them.”
She also enjoys ceramics and swims twice a week at a local pool. LeRoy doesn’t share an interest in those hobbies, preferring golf and bowling, which he did up until a few years ago when his shoulders started giving him trouble. But Bernice did get him interested in fishing, another activity she loves.
“I never thought much about fishing until I met her,” he said. “She makes me take her. We went the other day and caught two fish.”
LeRoy recounted getting a card with a photo of Bernice and a fish she had caught while she was vacationing with her family in Minnesota before the pair got married.
“It said, ‘Here’s a fish I caught. Love you, LeRoy,’” he said. “And I thought, ‘Wow! She loves me.’”
Bernice doesn’t pull any punches in explaining how they have made their marriage work.
“The secret is that you put up with a lot of you-know-what,” she said. “But you make it work.”
LeRoy said the couple’s faith has been a big part of their successful marriage and that their sense of humor has never waned.
“God was very good to us,” he said. “So, sometimes you may not talk to each other for a day or two ... or seven or eight. But it happens. You get over it, and you realize how lucky you are.”
