University of Illinois Extension and Outreach will host a free webinar series on basic financial topics.
“Let’s Talk Money” is an eight-week series that will provide participants with strategies to help them understand spending habits, debt management, credit scores and other topics, according to a press release.
The sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Weekly topics include:
- Who are you with money? Matching values and goals to decision making (Feb. 2)
- How much is too much debt (Feb. 9)
- Fair access to credit (Feb. 16)
- Debt repayment strategies (Feb. 23)
- Credit scores revealed (March 2)
- Secrets for financial success (March 9)
- Framing biases, overcoming hurdles (March 16)
- Make your savings grow (March 23)
Register at go.illinois.edu/TalkMoney for one or more sessions