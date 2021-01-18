University of Illinois Extension and Outreach will host a free webinar series on basic financial topics.

“Let’s Talk Money” is an eight-week series that will provide participants with strategies to help them understand spending habits, debt management, credit scores and other topics, according to a press release.

The sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Weekly topics include:

  • Who are you with money? Matching values and goals to decision making (Feb. 2)
  • How much is too much debt (Feb. 9)
  • Fair access to credit (Feb. 16)
  • Debt repayment strategies (Feb. 23)
  • Credit scores revealed (March 2)
  • Secrets for financial success (March 9)
  • Framing biases, overcoming hurdles (March 16)
  • Make your savings grow (March 23)

Register at go.illinois.edu/TalkMoney for one or more sessions

Tags