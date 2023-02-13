The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • William D. Gallaher, 41, of 4205 Peru Road, was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Fourth Street on warrants charging second-degree harassment and failure to appear.
  • Joshua A. Haupert, 41, of 12674 North Cascade Road, No. 207, was arrested at 6:42 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree criminal mischief.