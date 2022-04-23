FENNIMORE, Wis. — A local college recently received an energy grant from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore received a $50,000 comprehensive energy planning grant.
Grants went to 46 projects that reduce energy consumption and demand, install renewable energy and battery storage technologies and create comprehensive energy plans, according to a press release.
