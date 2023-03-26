ASBURY, Iowa — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Mary Beth Ferring was looking for a way to fill her time while cooped up at her Asbury home.
While some people took up painting or baking, Ferring chose to fire up her sewing machine for a good cause. She’s kept with the habit, sewing handmade bags for the Red Basket Project, a local nonprofit that distributes free period products across Dubuque.
“We got stuck in the house because of COVID, and I know how to sew, so it just became something I did for them and continue to do,” Ferring said. “It’s easy to do at home when you can’t get out, so (it’s also) a great winter activity.”
Ferring has since made at least 1,000 drawstring bags for the nonprofit. The organization’s typical “period packs” include a one-month supply of products, but the larger bags like the ones Ferring makes include enough supplies for two or three months.
After being assembled by volunteers, the packs are distributed for free through the nonprofit’s community partners such as Crescent Community Health Center and Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.
“Mary Beth sews (the bags). We fill them, and they’re out the door with the rest of our packs,” said Red Basket Project co-founder Beth Gilbreath. “We never need to call her and say ‘Hey, we need more.’ She was just constantly making them and dropping them off.”
The larger packs can be helpful for households with multiple people who need pads or tampons or for more sporadic distribution sites like pop-up food and supply pantries that might not distribute goods monthly.
Without affordable access to such products, Gilbreath said, low-income women and girls might have to miss things like school or work when their menstrual cycle starts — part of a phenomenon known as “period poverty.” When Ferring first heard of that concept, she said it spurred her to try to find ways to help.
“That idea just kind of blew my mind,” she said.
On Saturday, Ferring and a group of volunteers from the Dubuque Morning Optimist Club visited the Red Basket Project’s Dubuque headquarters for a period packing party, where they filled period packs for distribution.
Ferring is president of the Optimist Club, which has allowed her to volunteer at a variety of area organizations. She said she enjoys being a part of the club, as it allows her to meet up with friends and find ways to make a difference.
“Volunteering in general, you don’t do it for the recognition,” Ferring said. “You just hope that someone somewhere appreciates whatever you did … and just appreciates that somebody took some time to do something to help them.”
