Tom Witry (right) gives a fist bump to Kyle Stumpf during the Field of Miracles game at Miracle League of Dubuque at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque on Thursday. The Miracle League teamed up with Fox Sports for the event.
Ava Troutner makes her way home during the Field of Miracles game at Miracle League of Dubuque at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Miracle League teamed up with Fox Sports for the event.
Conner Van Cleave hits during the Field of Miracles game at Miracle League of Dubuque at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Miracle League teamed up with Fox Sports for the event.
Hannah Althoff (left) and other players cheer during starting lineup introductions during the Field of Miracles game at Miracle League of Dubuque at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Miracle League teamed up with Fox Sports for the event.
Gabe Miller celebrates after hitting during the Field of Miracles game at Miracle League of Dubuque at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Miracle League teamed up with Fox Sports for the event.
Ava Troutner greets the mascot during the Field of Miracles game at Miracle League of Dubuque at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Miracle League teamed up with Fox Sports for the event.
Kyle Stumpf runs to first base during the Field of Miracles game at Miracle League of Dubuque at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Miracle League teamed up with Fox Sports for the event.
Calvin Harris (right), Western Dubuque graduate and University of Mississippi baseball player, speaks with attendees during the Field of Miracles game at Miracle League of Dubuque at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Miracle League teamed up with Fox Sports for the event.
Tom Witry congratulates Kyle Stumpf during the Field of Miracles game at Miracle League of Dubuque at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Miracle League teamed up with Fox Sports for the event.
Peter Williams participates during the Field of Miracles game at Miracle League of Dubuque at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Miracle League teamed up with Fox Sports for the event.
Lincoln Vogt runs the bases during the Field of Miracles game at Miracle League of Dubuque at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Miracle League teamed up with Fox Sports for the event.
Hours before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds faced off at a stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, young players wearing the teams’ uniforms took to a specially designed field in Dubuque for a game of their own.
Miracle League of Dubuque partnered with Fox Sports to host a Field of Miracles game for athletes with disabilities on Thursday morning at the Miracle League complex in Veterans Memorial Park.
“In honor and celebration of (the Field of Dreams game), we’re making the big league dreams come true for these athletes,” said Mark Toyama, Fox Sports’ director of community partnerships. “Sports have such an impact — mentally, physically, emotionally and socially — for the development of the people involved, so it’s really important that everybody gets the chance to play.”
The network donated custom Cubs and Reds jerseys to the 30 players of differing abilities, each bearing the player’s name and favorite number.
Last year, FOX Sports partnered with equipment nonprofit Good Sports to donate over $13,000 worth of specialized equipment for a Miracle League game held ahead of the inaugural MLB game in Dyersville. Miracle League players continue to use the equipment during their league play and open field play times.
Before Thursday’s game, 7-year-old Elliot Risma laughed as he received a hug from a person dressed as the Miracle League mascot, Homer, a ballplayer with a ball for his head.
The Asbury boy, who has Down syndrome, was playing in his first Miracle League game after attending open field play at the complex this summer.
“It’s really nice that he has something that is his, something that he gets to do where he can just show up and play,” said his mother, Katie Jo Risma.
Students from Wahlert, Hempstead, Senior and Western Dubuque high schools’ sports teams served as “field angels,” helping players swing the bat or run the bases. Several members of the Ghost Players also helped field balls, giving high fives to the young ballplayers as they reached each base.
Former Western Dubuque High School standout Calvin Harris, who recently helped the University of Mississippi win the College World Series, chatted with fans and signed autographs.
“I think it’s cool, the entire concept of (Miracle League), and I was more than happy to be here,” said Harris. “I think it’s cool that Fox Sports is involved, too, to showcase the Dubuque area and some of the great things that are going on here.”
Hannah Althoff, 8, led off the game as the first batter for the Cubs.
“To have a place to play an organized sport where everyone is comfortable with whatever she does, it’s just incredible,” said Hannah’s mother, Kay Althoff, of La Motte, Iowa.
Each player on the team had the chance to smack the ball off the tee, encouraged by cheers and applause from the crowd in the bleachers.
Behind the backstop, brothers Ephraim and Liam Pape sported matching Reds jerseys.
“Are you excited to bat?” asked their mother, Abby Pape, of Dyersville.
Ephraim, 6, nodded, swinging an invisible bat as he imitated the crack of a line drive.
Abby said Ephraim has kidney disease, which excludes him from many contact sports, while Liam, 8, has autism. She appreciates that Miracle League lets both boys play ball in a welcoming environment.
“If they lose interest or get frustrated, there’s no judgment about it. All the kids are different, and everybody’s really nice,” she said.
Ed Feyen, Miracle League of Dubuque board member and retired Wahlert baseball coach, on Thursday served as coach for the Reds.
“All right, Lucious, show them how to do it,” he said as Lucious Hines, 9, stepped up to the plate.
Lucious thumped the plastic bat on the field’s rubberized surface. With a strong swing, he sent the ball sailing into the outfield, then sprinted around the bases for a home run.
“It doesn’t get any better than this, in my opinion,” Feyen said. “The community support we’ve had is just unbelievable, and when you see the smiles on these kids’ faces, it’s all worthwhile.”
