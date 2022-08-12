Hours before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds faced off at a stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, young players wearing the teams’ uniforms took to a specially designed field in Dubuque for a game of their own.

Miracle League of Dubuque partnered with Fox Sports to host a Field of Miracles game for athletes with disabilities on Thursday morning at the Miracle League complex in Veterans Memorial Park.

