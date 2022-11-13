A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to a 2020 shooting a day after his trial began.
Johnny T. Webb III, 20, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of reckless use of a firearm, according to court documents. Two related charges — intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent — were not addressed in court documents.
Webb’s trial for those charges began with jury selection Tuesday before he pleaded guilty Wednesday.
The charges relate to a shots fired incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2020. Court documents state that officers responded to a report of a fight at The Venue, 285 Main St., at about 1:30 a.m. that day. The fight broke up before officers arrived.
Surveillance footage showed that many of the individuals involved then began fighting near the intersection of Jackson and East 19th streets at about 2 a.m., documents state. A man in a hooded sweatshirt and ripped jeans arrived in the area just before gunshots were fired outside 1885 Jackson St., and everyone fled.
Officers found impact marks and shell casings at two Jackson Street residences, both of which were occupied at the time of the shooting, documents state. More bullets and shell casings were found in the area.
A search of Webb’s cellphone showed that on Jan. 9, he sent a photo of himself wearing what appeared to be the same hooded sweatshirt and jeans as the Jan. 1 shooter, documents state. Text messages also were found between Webb and one of the individuals involved in the fight.
Webb’s sentencing hearing is set for Monday, Nov. 14.