GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Two candidates are running for two Garnavillo City Council vacancies in a special election.
Robert Bodish and Shelley Dietrich filed paperwork to run in the April 20 special election, which council members decided was the best way to fill the empty seats.
Clayton County Deputy Auditor Amy Bahnsen confirmed that Bodish did resign from his council seat, though he is now running again. The other resignation came from Bonnie Dietrich.
Voters were able to start mailing in absentee ballots or voting early in person on Wednesday, according to the Clayton County auditor’s website. The last day to vote absentee in person is April 19.
Polls for the special election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 20 at Garnavillo Community Building, 106 W. Niagara St. All absentee ballots must be received by the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. April 20.