Police said two people have been arrested for their alleged roles in an armed robbery last spring in Dubuque.

Leah C. Fitschen, 49, of 622 W. Eighth St., was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Galena Drive on a charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and on warrants charging first-degree robbery, fifth-degree theft and three counts of failure to appear.