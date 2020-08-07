Dupaco Community Credit Union posted a release on its website about a recent scam targeting members over the phone this week.
The Dubuque Police Department shared Dupaco's web post on its Facebook page to alert local members, as well.
According to the release, some members have been receiving fraudulent calls from people claiming to be Dupaco employees warning of possible card fraud.
Some of these scammers also set up travel notices on members' cards so they would continue to work out of state, the release said.
The credit union warned that those calls are part of a scam in which callers hope to gain information about a member's account in order to take money.
The release warned the callers can make it appear as though they are calling from a Dupaco number before asking for account information, which could include debit card PIN numbers, Dupaco passwords and online banking passwords.
No person legitimately working for Dupaco would ask for a full card number, a PIN number, an online password or two-step verification code over the phone, the release said. Any caller claiming to be from Dupaco asking for these things is likely a scammer.
If a member is concerned they've been called by a scammer, the post said to hang up and call the credit union at 800-373-7600 to see if a Dupaco employee was trying to contact them.
Members are encouraged to monitor accounts, set up alerts and use strong passwords to protect from fraud.