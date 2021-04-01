The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Nicole L. Jarvis, 34, of 36 W. Fourth St., No. 624, was arrested at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Jarvis assaulted Ronald A. Briggs, 35, of the same address.
- Bilton Jibas, 32, of 1645 Bies Drive, No. 2, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Jibas assaulted Emdrik Thomas, 31, of the same address.
- Herbert P. Craven Jr., 55, of 3358 Tibey Court, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on charges of two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants charging operating while intoxicated and driving under suspension.
- Jason B. Johns, 49, of Shellsburg, Iowa, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging second-degree theft, three counts of contempt, two counts of failure to appear in court and two counts of violation of pretrial supervision.
- Donald A. Meyer, 59, of 2338 Gordon Drive, reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Angella Street.