Dubuque police on Thursday released the names of two people seriously injured in a residential fire Tuesday night.
Randy A. Grutz, 32, and Meagan R. Arthofer, 21, were taken to area hospitals after the blaze at 586 Loras Blvd., According to Lt. Joe Messerich.
Fire Chief Rick Steines said Tuesday night that the two suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries.” Messerich said he was not cleared to provide additional information — such as condition updates — for Grutz and Arthofer.
Firefighters were called to the home at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire raged through the basement, causing $49,000 worth of damage.
Dubuque Fire Marshal Mark Burkle said the home was illegally being used as a sort of shelter.
“It was a three-bedroom home that was rented to two individuals, and those two individuals took in homeless (people) unbeknownst to the landlord,” he said.
Burkle said investigators have been unable to speak with the victims, so they are not sure of the specific circumstances that led to the blaze.
“It started in the basement in basically the furnace room that was also being used as a temporary bedroom illegally,” he said. “It appears that an open flame ignited some flammable materials nearby.”
Burkle said Thursday that he did not have updated information about the condition of the victims. He said other agencies, such as the City of Dubuque housing department, will continue investigating.
The home is valued at $59,280 and is owned by DBD Properties, LLC.