Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday, July 20, will consider the district's plans to start the school year while seeking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
District officials earlier this month released their return-to-learn plan, detailing plans for how they would hold school in-person, virtually or in a hybrid format.
Last week, officials said they intend to start the school year with the hybrid model.
Students will be divided into two groups. One group will attend school on campus on Mondays, Wednesdays and every other Friday, and the other on Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Friday. Students from the same families will be in the same attendance groups.
Students will be assigned work to complete on days when they are not physically in the classroom.
Also included on the school board's agenda are the consideration of a gaga ball pit for Hoover Elementary School and a professional services master agreement with IIW P.C.