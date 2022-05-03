The ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs on most Dubuque County roads will sunset on June 30 without action, pushing the Board of Supervisors to quickly consider changing or continuing the ordinance.
Supervisors are pressured to decide soon by the law requiring that they publish the ordinance, then either host or waive three public hearings before creating or altering an ordinance. They also are aware of efforts in the Iowa State Legislature to open roads up to ATVs and UTVs statewide, which could affect county rules.
The board’s need to address the ordinance soon also opens the door to make any changes members decide upon.
“We haven’t had any issues with the ordinance,” Supervisor Harley Pothoff said during Monday’s meeting. “But there has been some discussion about possibly extending the hours, and I think opening Sundown Road from Old Highway (Road) into the city of Peosta. Since Peosta opened their town up, that would be a given.”
Currently, riders 18 and older, with a valid driver’s license and insurance, may ride on permitted Dubuque County roads, at 35 miles per hour, between 5 a.m. and dark.
ATV/UTV advocate Brian Perry, of Sherrill, said during public comments that extending the time period into the evening is the top priority of the Dubuque County ATV/UTV Alliance.
“We’re mainly concerned about the time,” he said. “We need to have the time changed.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she supported continuing the ATV/UTV ordinance, but worried that changing it too frequently could confuse riders. She said several city mayors have shared that concern with her.
“What the mayors indicated to me — since we expect the state to also take action — is they feel it would be very confusing if we made changes to our ordinance, which would require them to change their ordinances, only to have the state make changes again,” she said. “The idea here is to make it easily understood.”
If the Iowa Legislature is not going to act, McDonough said she would want to make changes if they’re needed. The Iowa House passed a bill in mid-March that would allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on county and non-interstate roads statewide, would require users to be 18 or older, would mandate liability insurance coverage on the vehicles and would require a host of security requirements for the vehicles. It would also require county boards of supervisors to include user group input in any changes to ordinances.
Supervisor Jay Wickham said he would want to engage the user groups and potentially make changes no matter what the state does.
“I think we should listen to the groups and people who have been closely involved,” he said. “If there are any changes, we should hear what those recommendations are.”
Supervisors plan to vote on beginning the process of at least continuing the current ordinance at their next meeting, Monday, May 9. The first public hearing would be May 23.