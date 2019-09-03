A manager is accused of stealing more than $10,500 from a Dubuque restaurant.
Justin W. Orr, 32, of 2500 Central Ave., was arrested at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 25th Street and Central Avenue on a warrant charging first-degree theft.
Court documents made public this morning state that Orr admitted to stealing $10,691.55 from the Taco Bell location at 240 S. Locust St. over the course of several months.
Documents state that Douglas W. Gardner, Taco Bell corporate director, met with Dubuque police on Aug. 19. Gardner said that, on May 29, Orr misplaced two deposits totaling $4,215.89 and was placed on probation by the company.
In late July, Orr stopped filing weekly business summaries, and "Gardner believed Orr was stealing money from the daily deposits," according to court documents.
"Upon reviewing the store’s records, Gardner found that the store was missing approximately $11,000 since late July," the documents state.
Gardner confronted Orr on Aug. 19. The documents state that Orr admitted to stealing thousands of dollars. He reported that he was "dealing with legal trouble in Ohio," then encountered vehicle problems and lost his residence and most of his possessions. He reported he started stealing two or three months earlier to use for those problems.
"Orr planned on paying back the money he had stolen but was unable to keep up and could no longer cover up the thefts," the documents state.
Gardner provided police with restaurant records showing that a total of about $9,500 was not deposited into the bank by Orr on the days of July 27 and Aug. 4, 5, 9 and 10, documents state. Restaurant records show that another about $560 was taken out of deposits on Aug. 15, 16 and 19, and Gardner also reported that $650 in cash was taken out of the restaurant’s bank.
Orr's bond has been set at $20,000 cash only. He has a hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County set for Sept. 17.