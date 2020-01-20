PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The number of blue dots in southwest Wisconsin is small but growing.
Each marks an occasion when a person raised a smartphone or camera, snapped a panoramic photograph and uploaded the image to Google Maps.
Many were contributed by Jessica Brogley.
“This is just such a beautiful region of Wisconsin with great history,” she said. “We have so many small towns that there’s little stories to glean of how they came to be.”
Brogley, an instructor in University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s School of Education, not only aims to document the region’s sites and culture, but also to instill in her undergraduate students an understanding of how such technology can enhance their teaching.
“We try to move from kids being consumers of technology to actually ‘making’ with tech and being positive contributors to the world,” she said.
Brogley volunteers as a Google local guide, where she adds content — photographs and information about points of interest — to the platform. Since 2015, she has contributed more than 1,900 photos, which have garnered about 7.5 million views.
The material is ripe for use in the classroom.
Julia Fischer, one of Brogley’s students who is studying elementary education, used a Google application known as Expeditions to develop a virtual tour for second graders of Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Fischer plans for students to examine a series of panoramic photographs she captured and document signs of erosion and autumnal changes in the landscape.
In addition to the financial savings of traveling virtually, the online tour can provide rural students with “glimpses of the world” they might not otherwise encounter.
“For some of these kids, they don’t necessarily have technology at home,” she said. “Being able to bring it into the classroom gives them a different type of skill they are developing, especially in this day and age when technology is so important.”
Jen Collins, director of the School of Education, said Brogley’s emphasis on place-based tools leverages the “untapped potential” of rural communities.
“Sometimes, if you live in those communities ... you don’t realize … how great it is to be from a smaller, rural community,” she said. “Light needs to be shed on rural education, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Recently, Brogley traveled to David Canny Rountree Branch Trail in Platteville to capture several panoramas of the snow-covered bike path.
Every hundred yards, she snapped a photograph, leaving behind a trail of virtual breadcrumbs that immerse viewers in a location that might otherwise go unnoticed online.
“We are teaching (students) how to leverage technology to be good digital storytellers (and) how to give kids that voice, too,” Brogley said.
In November, Google recognized Brogley as a top local guide when she was among only 200 people selected worldwide to attend “Google Local Guides Connect Live 2019,” a global meetup for contributors.
She makes it a point to add to the platform whenever she has free time.
Traveling a country road, a driver might see Brogley pulled over on the shoulder, raising a monopod that is attached to a camera.
She might capture an image of a historic church, glowing in the setting sun. Or the Friday fish she devours at a supper club.
“Why wouldn’t I want to go out on a Sunday afternoon and roam?” she said.