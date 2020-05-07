DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Police said a Fennimore resident stabbed a man during an altercation in Dodgeville on Monday night.
Jesse J. Kopp, 36, is charged in Iowa County Circuit Court with aggravated battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Dodgeville Police Department.
It states that Dodgeville police responded at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of South Iowa Street.
They found a 43-year-old man, whose name has not been released, who had been stabbed, according to Police Chief David Bauer. Kopp was arrested at the scene.
The release states that the man and Kopp knew each other and that there is no “ongoing danger to the public.”
Bauer said Kopp did not have a knife or any other weapon on him when he was arrested. The chief said police found a gun they linked to Kopp but would not say where.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Dodgeville police at 608-935-3238 or the Iowa County Crime Stoppers tip line at 608-935-9090. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.