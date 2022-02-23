EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Loras Herrig never wants to see the Mississippi River as high as it was in 2019. Forecasters say it looks unlikely Herrig needs to worry about that issue this year.
Herrig, East Dubuque’s city manager, sat in a webinar the National Weather Service held last week, when it released its initial spring flood outlook.
“Right now, things are pretty good,” Herrig said. “They actually seem more worried that there might be a drought.”
The weather service reports the risk of the Mississippi River rising above flood stage is below normal based upon current calculations. That’s because there are near-to-below-normal levels of soil moisture and snowpack.
“We’ve been really dry for the past several months,” said Peter Speck, a weather service meteorologist. “Soil moisture is really low.”
Speck said to think of the soil as a sponge. When it is dry, it soaks up spring rainfall.
“It can take a lot of water,” Speck said.
When soil is saturated, rainfall has to flow somewhere else — into the Mississippi River and its tributaries.
That’s what happened in 2019, Speck said, when the Mississippi River set a record as it remained above the 17-foot flood stage at the Dubuque railroad bridge for 86 consecutive days.
“In 2019 it was the perfect storm,” Speck said. “We had four different heavy rain events that kept dumping rain on the Dubuque area beginning in late August (2018). The storm track was over us the entire winter (of 2018-19) and the soil moisture was way too high.”
A floodwall protected Dubuque as the river rose in 2019. East Dubuque wasn’t similarly protected. One East Dubuque business, Millennium Bar & Marina, was closed for 15 weeks because river flooding sent water into its parking lot and first floor.
“We had more water than I ever want to see,” Herrig said.
Grant County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun said the current spring flood outlook is “great news” for southwest Wisconsin communities such as Bagley, Cassville and Glen Haven.
“Going into the spring, we know the conditions for floods are lower because of the low snowpack,” Braun said.
Braun said flood mitigation efforts during the past 20 years have lessened the risks of residential property damage in riverside communities.
“We’ve purchased more than a dozen homes in the (Mississippi River) flood plain,” he said. “Our issues now, when the river floods, are infrastructure issues.”
Braun said these issues include impacts to municipal sewer systems and storm drains.
“When the river gets above a certain stage, you have to plug the storm drains,” he said. “If you don’t, the river starts to enter the villages through the storm drains and that dramatically increases the risk of a catastrophic flash flood if there is rainfall. That’s our biggest vulnerability in river communities.”