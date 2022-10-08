Court documents released in connection with an arrest provide more details about an August shooting during which, Dubuque police said, three people fired guns and one person ultimately was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of his wound.

Kimberly A. Jones-Watson, 40, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

