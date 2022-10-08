Court documents released in connection with an arrest provide more details about an August shooting during which, Dubuque police said, three people fired guns and one person ultimately was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of his wound.
Kimberly A. Jones-Watson, 40, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to the area of 19th Street and Central Avenue at about 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 28 after gunshots were reported. Officers reported finding Jones-Watson on the ground holding a gun and her husband, Marvin D. Watson, 39, “bleeding with a gunshot wound to his back.”
Watson was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of his injuries.
“I don’t know his current status, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh on Friday.
City traffic camera footage captured the disturbance that occurred in the 1800 block of Central Avenue. Documents state that Jones-Watson initially can be seen holding a handgun in the middle of the street.
“(Marvin) Watson then takes the gun, and shots are exchanged with another subject standing on the sidewalk,” documents state. “During this exchange of gunfire, (Marvin) Watson is struck and goes to the ground in the middle of the street. Jones-Watson is then seen picking up the gun and standing in the street next to (Marvin) Watson.”
A vehicle parked on the east side of the 1800 block of Central Avenue started to pull away and drive south, documents state.
“Jones-Watson is then seen pointing the gun toward this vehicle and firing multiple shots at it,” documents state.
Officers later located the vehicle and found three bullet holes in it. The vehicle had been occupied by Deonta Reed, 37, and Brittany Luster, 34.
Reed and Luster reported that they were sitting in their vehicle when the initial exchange of gunfire occurred, so they tried to leave the area, documents state. They reported that Jones-Watson then started shooting at their vehicle, and Luster believed she heard five shots being fired.
When interviewed by police, Jones-Watson said she believed the person who shot her husband had gotten into the vehicle carrying Reed and Luster, according to documents. Jones-Watson also admitted to having shot at a vehicle coming toward her.
Officers found six spent shell casings and one unfired round at the scene, documents state.
A warrant for Jones-Watson’s arrest was issued Sept. 19.
Welsh told the Telegraph Herald that the charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon is the only one filed against Jones-Watson in connection with the incident.
He said the police’s investigation into the involvement of others, including Marvin Watson, is ongoing.
“Other persons have been identified as having involvement in this incident, and investigators are still working those leads,” Welsh said. “Additional charges related to this incident are likely, though.”
There have been 10 incidents of gunshots fired with criminal intent in Dubuque so far this year. In 2021, a total of 21 such incidents were reported.