BELMONT, Wis. — Two state historic sites in southwest Wisconsin will open for the season this weekend, with two more following suit next week.
First Capitol in Belmont will open to the public today. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.
“Founded in 1836, Belmont was the first territorial capitol of Wisconsin where legislators met for just 47 days,” a press release states. “Visitors to First Capitol historic site can take a self-guided tour through the historic buildings where Wisconsin’s early lawmakers met to make important decisions and pass the territory’s first laws.”
Also opening today is Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien. It then will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through October.
Villa Louis is a 25-acre site featuring a 19th-century mansion built by the heirs of pioneering fur trader and real estate developer Hercules L. Dousman.
Stonefield in rural Cassville will open on Wednesday, June 1, with the Stonefield Antique Tractor Show and Pull set for Saturday, June 4. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through Oct. 2.
Visitors can see the site of inaugural Wisconsin Gov. Nelson Dewey’s house and learn about life at the turn of the 20th century.
Meanwhile, Pendarvis in Mineral Point opens for the season Thursday, June 2. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 23.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the site is made up of several 19th-century cabins build by Cornish immigrants who came to Mineral Point to mine lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.