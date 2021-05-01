Volunteers are needed next weekend for a highway cleanup effort organized by a Dubuque County supervisor
Harley Pothoff is organizing the effort along Iowa Highway 3 from the Dubuque city limits to Boy Scout Road from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation last week, in conjunction with the Soil and Water Stewardship Week, identifying April 25-May 16 as a time to promote awareness for littering and illegal dumping. Cleaning up this area will keep litter from entering the Little Maquoketa waterway, promoting cleaner water and a cleaner environment, Pothoff said in a press release.
The cleanup is a collaborative effort involving the Dubuque County Conservation Commission, the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Association, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa State Patrol, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Dubuque County officials.
Groups, families, and individuals are invited to adopt a section of Highway 3 for the day. Volunteers can register at www.eventbrite.com/e/little-maquoketa-watershed-clean-up-tickets-152833740833. The area has been broken down to smaller sections listed on the website.
The Iowa DOT, Iowa State Patrol and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic control. Participants will be provided with reflective vests. Motorists may face delays along this stretch of roadway during the listed times and are encouraged to use alternate routes.