Question: The Southwest Arterial was built as a bypass around the city of Dubuque, but I don’t see any signs on eastbound U.S. 20 or northbound U.S. 61/151 indicating that is the case. Why is this?
Answer: Sam Shea, district transportation planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation, said the agency does not install signs that specifically indicate a bypass of a community.
However, there is signage on both U.S. 20 and U.S. 61/151 telling drivers that they are getting on U.S. 52 if they enter the Southwest Arterial and indicating the community to which the route eventually leads.
Shea did note that while the Southwest Arterial didn’t see much traffic when it first opened in 2020, more drivers have started to use the route. He noted that it took a bit of time for the arterial to show up in GPS navigation systems when the road opened and that drivers used to taking other routes have to relearn that the arterial is available to them.
“I think it’s still a pretty comfortable drive,” he said. “There’s not a lot of traffic on it, ... but there definitely are more people driving on it today than there were a year ago.”
Shea said he has been asked why the DOT doesn’t route truck traffic around Dubuque on the Southwest Arterial.
The DOT does not restrict truck traffic on its primary highway system — state routes, interstates and U.S. highways — except for oversized or overweight loads. That includes U.S. 20 as it runs through Dubuque.
Thus, it is up to drivers which route they want to take, Shea said.
“We can’t tell trucks that they have to get off of 20 and take 52 to go around town,” he said. “We can’t force them to do that.”
Question: Why did City of Dubuque cut down 19 trees in Flora Park?
Answer: The city so far has taken down 19 trees in the park, with plans to remove a 20th, as part of a stormwater management project.
City Civil Engineer Deron Muehring wrote in an email that the project also will include shifting Flora Park Drive to the west “in order to create a place for stormwater runoff to pond, to be detained and to alleviate downstream flooding issues.”
Construction on the project is expected to start at the end of July or beginning of August and to be completed this fall.
“Other than the temporary closure of Flora Park Drive near Wilbricht Lane, no other impacts to the park are expected during construction,” Muehring wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.