December sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
Jermaine D. Greer, 45; two counts of forgery; June 4, 2018; two-year suspended prison sentence, $635 fine and DNA requirement.
Michael G. Denson, 31; assault; Nov. 3; 34-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
William D. Peyton, 28; second-degree theft; May 3; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
Latoya D. Roberts, 32; child endangerment and malicious prosecution; Feb. 26; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, 365-day jail sentence, with 305 days suspended, $430 fine and DNA requirement.
Daniel D. Schumacher, 42; domestic assault; July 4; deferred judgment, two years of probation and batterer program.
Gregory D. Anderson Jr., 40; domestic assault; Oct. 12; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.
Daniel S. Baal, 34; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 2; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
Erica R. Berry, 38; assault; Oct. 26, 2019; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $500 fine.
Kanie K. Bragg, 25; domestic assault; Sept. 26, 2020; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
Tia M. Broussard, 39; assault; May 3; two-day jail sentence.
Christopher R. Comeau, 39; domestic assault; April 16; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
Chad M. Cook, 35; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; July 23; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement, community service and batterer program.