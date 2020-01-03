Former Vice President Joe Biden was back in Dubuque Friday, alongside U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, for a campaign event in which reverberations from the U.S. killing of an Iranian military reader rang loudly.
President Donald Trump, whom Biden hopes to challenge in the 2020 presidential contest, ordered an airstrike this week that killed Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian military general.
The drone strike was the first topic Biden addressed Friday before a crowd of more than 200 people in the University of Dubuque's Charles and Romona Myers Center.
"The deaths of U.S. troops are on (Soleimani's) hands," Biden said. "No American mourns his passing. He deserved to be brought to justice. But no matter how reviled he was in the west, he was a senior figure in the Iranian government. And there is no doubt Iran will respond."
The Republican National Committee bit back in an email to the TH later that afternoon.
“If Joe Biden had his way, Osama bin Laden, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and Soleimani would still be alive, China would be eating our lunch, and Iran would be on the path to nuclearization," wrote RNC spokeswoman Preya Samsundar. "Iowans know that the world is safer thanks to President Trump’s leadership in the fight to end global terrorism.”
bin Laden was killed under the Obama administration, when Biden was sitting Vice President.
Biden insisted that even if the goal of the attack was to deter future Iranina hostilities, "the action will almost certainly have the opposite effect,"
"Have they thought through and planned for a wide range of retaliatory actions we will almost certainly see from around?" he asked. "Other than telling Americans to get out, what is the administration’s plan to protect them? Are we shoring up our embassies and preparing for evacuations? What is our plan if Iraq, who has been our partner, demands that we leave? The Iraqi people won’t want to be a country used as a setting for a proxy war between the United States and Iran."
He added that U.S. assets and diplomats are spread across the globe and could be targeted anywhere.
Biden questioned whether Trump or leaders in his administration have a plan for what comes next.
"Nothing we have seen from this administration in the past three years suggests that they are prepared to deal with the threats that are to come," he said.
Biden's authoritative stance on the Iran developments impressed Trent Bellingham, 24, a new resident of Dubuque. He said he had not committed to a candidate as yet, but Friday's speech helped Biden's chances a lot for him.
"He leveraged his much better knowledge of international affairs than that of other candidates," he said. "He did it well. And that's where is strength is, both with things like Iran, but also the Paris accord. That's big for me. He's had some moments in the campaign where he's flopped or misspoken, but he was strong today."
Today also marked Biden's first public appearance with Finkenauer, who endorsed his bid for president this week. That, Biden said would have been the main focus of his speech, had news not broken of the Soleimani killing.
During the event in Dubuque, Finkenauer recalled watching Biden speak at the Iowa State Capitol when she was a child and the respect she has had for him since. She also said she thinks Biden has the best shot at closing the partisan wound she has experienced in her first year in Washington, D.C.
"There are times when yes, we work together," Finkenauer said. "There are other times when it seems like Democrats and Republicans are speaking a different language."
Biden's willingness to ease the partisan divide, expressed during several events along the campaign trail, is an important trait, Finkenauer said.
"People think it’s naive that he wants to bring people together," she said. "I don’t think it’s naive. I think it’s necessary."
After Friday's event, Biden told the TH that Finkenauer represented a district with a similar political makeup to the one in Delaware which elected him, also at 29 years old.
“We were similar districts in the sense that it’s not all red or all blue,” he said. “You have to work with people to get things done."
Biden said that background made him particularly proud of Finkenauer's endorsement.
“She’s a very serious player," he said. "She knows what she’s doing. It’s probably the most consequential endorsement I’ve had in this state… For a sitting Congressperson in a competitive district, who will be running herself for re-election, it says a great deal.”
Finkenauer told the TH another consideration that sealed her decision to endorse Biden was his inclusion of the agricultural community and interests at various levels of his plans — from clean water and climate emissions to a $20 billion proposed investment in rural broadband.
“We’ve been able to talk about this issue and the fact that it’s important to bring our farmers to the table,” she said.