The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Spencer S. Irwin, 27, of 2659 Washington St., was arrested at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Central Avenue and Sixth Street in Dubuque on charges of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,000, fifth-degree theft and public intoxication.
- EZ Auto Finance, 4110 Dodge St., reported the theft of a vehicle valued at $8,000 from the business sometime between 2:55 and 9:19 a.m. Thursday.
- Daniel J. Weitz, 61, of 2999 Burden St., reported $500 in vandalism to a vehicle parked at his home sometime between 1 p.m. Thursday and 2:54 p.m. Friday.
- GRTD Investments, 3250 Kennedy Circle, reported $500 in vandalism to a residence at 2310 Windsor Ave. sometime between 2:45 and 4:21 p.m. Thursday.
- Eric W. Lahey, 35, of Epworth, Iowa, reported the theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories valued at $4,300 from a location in Farley at 9:04 a.m. Friday.