The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Shakeila L. Evans, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of Edwards Street and Windsor Avenue on warrants charging assault with injury, second-degree harassment and failure to appear. Court documents state that Evans assaulted George G. Ideman, 50, in a parking lot at 1112 Iowa St., at approximately 9:59 p.m. on June 4.
- Ivan J. Berry, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 14th Street and Central Avenue on charges of possession of contraband in a correctional institution, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated and trespassing.
- Kameron G. Hammond, 26, of 542 W. 11th St., was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Hammond assaulted Audrey R. Lightcap, 25, of the same address.
- Tiffany J. Kroeger, 28, of 2201 Washington St., reported the loss of $600 due to credit card fraud between Sept. 8 and Sunday.
- Kirsten E. Basten, 22, of 305 Hill St., No. 4, reported her vehicle was stolen around 5:33 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Main Street. Police said the vehicle was later recovered near the Hotel Julien Dubuque. Items worth $7,800 were missing, including jewelry and a computer.