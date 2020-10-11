MANCHESTER, Iowa – One resident was displaced in a fire Saturday night at a Manchester apartment.
The Manchester Fire Department responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Southtown Apartments, 22 S. Franklin St., for a kitchen fire, according to Fire Chief Mike Ryan.
Ryan said there were no injuries and the Manchester Police Department safely evacuated the residents of the apartment complex.
The fire was contained to a stove and nearby kitchen cabinets and caused “quite a bit of smoke damage” to the apartment, Ryan said.
Manchester received mutual aid from Delhi and Delaware fire departments. Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half.