Dubuque City Council members this week will hear a presentation on a draft “equitable poverty prevention plan.”
The presentation will come during a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, which will be held online.
The presentation will be delivered by Linda Rhodes, of Public Works LLC, according to city documents. City Council members hired the consultant in September 2019 to develop the plan at a cost of $74,750.
The firm was charged with looking at self-sufficiency, economic and employment programs, internet and computer-training programs, access to affordable housing, nutrition and children’s meal programs, among other elements, and submitted a 243-page draft plan.
The meeting will be aired live on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2, streamed live and archived on the city’s website at cityofdubuque.org/media and streamed live at www.facebook.com/cityofdubuque.