Manchester City Council members recently received the annual audit report, which offered a broad overview of the city’s financial activities during the past year.
Overall government activities decreased by about 17.3%, or about $1,380,000, City Manager Tim Vick said.
“A lot of that decrease was due to asking for less money and not borrowing as much,” he said.
Debt did increase $684,000. Vick attributed the rise to capital improvement projects.
As of June 30, the City of Manchester had $5,925,000 in general obligation bond debt, $4,396,000 in revenue bonds and $38,000 in lease-purchase agreements for a total of $10,359,000.
“Again, I keep harping on this, but I want to be clear that general obligation bonds are paid through tax levies and other means, and revenue bonds are paid for through user fees,” Vick said.
General obligation bonds are typically used for projects such as road repair and park improvements, while revenue bonds pay for utility infrastructure projects, like treatment plants.
“All in all, it was a good report,” Vick said. “We’re sitting fine financially. We have some new tweaks to do because of new legislation requirements, but all in all, we’re happy.”
A complete copy of the audit report is available on the City of Manchester’s website.