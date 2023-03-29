County-level political parties in southwest Wisconsin are knocking on doors and distributing signs ahead of the Tuesday, April 4, election for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice — a technically nonpartisan race in which both candidates align with one party’s values or the other.
The winner is expected to be the ideological tie-breaker on the seven-member court when deciding divisive issues. The winner will replace conservative Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring. The other members of the state Supreme Court are split ideologically, with three liberal and three conservative-leaning justices.
In particular, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to decide the fate of the state’s 1849 abortion ban, in place since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and the state’s legislative district map, which has been gerrymandered to favor Republicans since 2011.
Dave Certa is president of the Republican Party of Lafayette County, whose members are backing conservative-leaning former Justice Dan Kelly in his run for the Supreme Court seat. Joyce Bos is president of the Democratic Party of Grant County, whose members are backing liberal-leaning Janet Protasiewicz. A week out from election day, both acknowledge that the race is not partisan and should not be.
“The judicial system should be the part of government people can trust most because it’s just the law, not about party,” Certa said. “But any more, you can’t keep the politics out of the judicial system. (We should) leave the politics to the legislators.”
Bos said Grant County Democrats have been careful not to tie their support too closely to their party.
“We are aware that this is a nonpartisan race,” she said. “And we don’t want to do anything to our circuit court judge or Supreme Court judge to say they are one party or another. We look at the issues.”
Still, both county parties have been active.
“We put out radio spots to encourage people to vote and recognize issues that might be important to their voter experience,” Bos said. “We put 580 handwritten postcards to get people ready to vote. We had 25 barn signs that we’ve placed around Grant County for Janet Protasiewicz and 350 yard signs for Janet Protasiewicz.”
Certa said Lafayette County Republicans have been working hard for Kelly as well.
“We’re making phone calls, knocking doors,” he said. “This kind of an election, there’s not much of a turnout. We’re saying, ‘Get off your butts. We know these issues are important to you.’”
Statewide, near-record early absentee voter turnout has been reported. In some local municipalities, though, election officials are reporting relatively regular numbers compared to other years that typically don’t feature statewide elections.
In Platteville, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 357 absentee ballots had been filed either by mail or in person, according to Collette Steffen, of the City Clerk’s office.
“These are healthy numbers, but they have been pretty steady for absentees any year,” she said.
By comparison, 953 voters had filed absentee ballots one week ahead of the 2022 general election in Platteville, according to Wisconsin Elections Commission data.
Shullsburg City Clerk Janelle Kline said 49 voters had filed absentee ballots as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, which she called “normal” for a year like this one.
Bos said she was “convinced that the result of the election will be determined by voter turnout.”
