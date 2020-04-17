A family’s drive-by Easter Bunny fundraising initiative raised $630 to help Dubuque Mattress Co.’s efforts to make thousands of protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was so fun,” said Kelley Schiesl, of Dubuque. “We were delivering the Easter Bunny to people.”
Schiesl and her family provided drive-by greetings by a costumed Easter Bunny — 13-year-old Nathan Schiesl — for $25 donations.
“We had grandparents send the Easter Bunny to grandkids, and aunts send the Easter Bunny to nieces and nephews,” Kelley Schiesl said. “It was fun for us as a family.”