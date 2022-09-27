ST. DONATUS, Iowa – A Jackson County woman won a $50,000 lottery prize.

Mary Frantzen, of St. Donatus, won the 90th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s $50,000 Super Crossword scratch game, according to a press release.

(1) comment

jlitterer52031@gmail.com

Congratulations, Mary! Enjoy!

Report Add Reply

