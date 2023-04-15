Question: What’s under construction in the Asbury Plaza shopping center on the lot north of the building that houses Pita Pit and Fiesta Cancun?
Answer: A Starbucks coffee shop is slated to be constructed on the empty lot at 2533 Northwest Arterial.
An approved site plan provided by City of Dubuque staff states that a 2,222 square-foot, 1-story building will be constructed on the approximately 1-acre site. Construction on the project, which is also slated to include 23 parking spaces, landscaping and sidewalks, is expected to be completed by Oct. 1.
City of Dubuque spokesperson Randy Gehl told the Telegraph Herald via email on Friday afternoon that a permit for the project had not yet been issued.
Matthew Werner serves as a manager of BDC Dubuque, LLC, the company that owns and is developing the site for Starbucks. He said Friday that the company has developed about 30 sites for Starbucks locations “all over the middle of the country” and the location was selected by Starbucks officials.
“We’re building them a shell building and doing the site work … which is scheduled to be complete in September,” Werner said. “Then, (Starbucks) will come in with another crew, their own general contractor, and do the complete interior.”
Once the project is complete, BDC Dubuque, LLC will serve as landlord for the building, according to Werner.
Starbucks officials did not respond to requests for comment for this article.
A Starbucks store previously located at the adjacent 2515 Northwest Arterial closed in the summer of 2008, one of 600 nationwide closures the company announced at the time.
Dubuque currently has five Starbucks locations — a standalone location at 2620 Dodge St. and locations inside Target and all three of Dubuque’s Hy-Vee stores.
In March 2022, a developer announced plans to open a Starbucks location at 2075 John F. Kennedy Road, the former location of a Pizza Hut franchise, which closed in 2017.
Werner said he could not speak to the status of the John F. Kennedy project, as it was attached to a different developer. Alex Hofer, an attorney with O’Connor & Thomas Law Firm in Dubuque who represents the location’s developer and previously spoke on behalf of the project, was not able to provide an update on the project’s status as of Friday afternoon.
