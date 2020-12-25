MANCHESTER, Iowa — A rural Manchester man is accused of secretly recording a girl younger than 15 as she showered.
Travis A. Olson, 34, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County on charges of invasion of privacy and intentional trespassing.
Court documents state that the girl, who Olson knew, saw an iPod propped up outside of a bathroom window as she was getting into a shower this fall. She later noticed that the iPod had been removed and saw Olson walking away from the area.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for the victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Documents state that Olson later was confronted by someone, who then found a video of the girl undressed on Olson’s iPod.