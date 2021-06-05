As the last students departed Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque on Friday, teachers cheered and laughed for the children waving out of school bus windows.
With the students gone, a relieved whoop sounded through the crowd gathered for the school’s annual tradition of waving off bus riders on the last day of school.
“I think there’s always a little bit of sweet sorrow when we say goodbye,” Principal Matthew Hull said. “I’m grateful that we’re all able to be here.”
Students across Dubuque Community Schools marked their last day of a highly unusual school year on Friday. Over the course of the 2020-2021 school year, students and staff alike navigated varied educational models, mask requirements and other mitigation strategies put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To me, the biggest overall thing was, when we needed to pull together to make this year happen, we did,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
Before they left school on Friday, Table Mound’s fifth-grade class gathered in the parking lot for a commemoration event. Hull shared a parting message for each student from their teachers as the children walked in front of their peers and an audience of family members.
Some students shyly sped past, while others strolled with confidence. Parents and students alike eagerly awaited each name, hearing anecdotes from the year and optimistic predictions of future success.
To fifth grader Ellie Hoffman, the year was unusual.
“It was ... different,” she said.
The thing she said she’ll remember most is masks.
Addressing students and families, Hull spoke about how the pandemic had impacted the year.
“This year, we’ve been through hybrid (learning); we’ve been through eating in our classrooms; … the floors inside the school are covered in Xs and arrows,” Hull said. “All of our students, including these fifth graders, have done a magnificent job of doing what they needed to do to stay in school.”
Fifth-grader Faith Sullivan said she will miss her classmates and kickball games.
“It was really hard because of the pandemic, but it was still fun,” she said.
When Hull first came to Table Mound, the fifth grade class was still in first grade. Hull said that two years ago, he thought a year interrupted by an abundance of cold, snowy days would be the strangest year for the class.
“Then, we thought, ‘Boy, that is the most outlandish thing that will ever happen to us,’” Hull said. “And then last year happened and we were like, ‘Oh, touché.’”
Others told similar stories.
“I’ve seen some very strange and bizarre things in my career, but this has been the year of many firsts,” fifth-grade teacher Heather Parkin said.
Parkin said her word for the year was “flexible.”
Hull and Rheingans also said flexibility helped the schools make it through the year.
“We’re just really fortunate to have a community that’s been very flexible and done what has needed to be done,” Rheingans said. “Here we are having had a full school year. It wasn’t perfect, but it was pretty good, comparatively.”
A shared hope is that next year will be more normal.
But the district has already started preparing for the return of school in the fall, and the pandemic is still a significant part of that planning.
“We all experienced the pandemic differently,” Rheingans said. “Some families had significant numbers of family members (sick with COVID-19), maybe even some deaths, and others not so much. We want to treat them as individuals and provide the help, whether that’s academically or emotionally, that those students need.”
Hull and Rheingans both said students, staff and families were essential to ensuring the school year was safe and successful.
“The biggest thing is that our students stepped up every time, every time we asked something from them,” Rheingans said. “We thought, we’ll never be able to do masks or we won’t be able to do social distancing ... Every time we ask students to do something, they did it.”