PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Grant County authorities today released information on a crash Thursday between a vehicle and a buggy in which two people were injured.
Henry Allgeyer, 61, and Arie Allgeyer, 60, both of Platteville, suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:05 p.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 81 south of Platteville. A press release states that Jerome Heike, 83, of Benton, tried to pass the buggy occupied by the Allgeyers but "did not leave enough room during the pass and struck the rear tire of the buggy."