The leader of Iowa’s largest health system is leaving his position at the end of this month.
UnityPoint Health, which includes Dubuque’s UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, today announced that Kevin Vermeer will leave his post effective April 30.
The announcement states that Vermeer would “pursue other opportunities.” Vermeer worked for more than 20 years within the health system and has served as CEO about four years ago.
UnityPoint announced that Sue Thompson will serve as interim CEO while the health system’s board of directors conducts a national search for a permanent replacement for Vermeer.
Thompson currently serves as senior vice president of integration and optimization and CEO of UnityPoint Accountable Care, according to the announcement. Thompson previously served as CEO of the system’s Fort Dodge region.