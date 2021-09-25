Statistics don’t tell the entire story of Dr. David Field’s career as a Dubuque orthopedic surgeon, but they provide a dramatic illustration.
After practicing for approximately 40 years in Dubuque, Field has performed 28,786 surgical procedures as of this week. Field had crossed the 25,000th procedure milestone in 2014.
“He’s known not only for the quantity of his surgeries, but the quality of his surgeries and the quality of his staff,” said Mark Falb, who has known Field as a friend and a patient for more than 40 years. “He’s a super guy and a dedicated professional. There are times I have played golf with Dr. Field and he’s already done a hip replacement that morning.”
A Toronto, Canada, native, Field arrived in Dubuque in October 1979 to practice at Medical Associates Clinic. Field remained at the clinic until early 1991, when he left to practice in Indianapolis and train in New York City. He returned to set up his own practice, Westside Orthopaedics, in 1992.
“David is a really nice guy and he’s a great physician,” said retired Dubuque dentist Larry Donahue, who has known Field for about four decades as both a friend and a patient. “I’m amazed at what he’s been able to do. Between the head and the feet, he’s operated on almost every joint in the human body.”
Field, 74, wraps up his career when he retires at the end of the month.
“We used to see about 500 people a month and 6,000 (patient) visits a year,” Field said. “It’s a lot of patients that I’ve seen over 40 years. I’ve been super impressed with the loyalty they’ve had and the fact that they follow instructions and do what they can to get better. It makes my job a lot easier.
“It’s a good group of people, and I will miss them.”
Field describes his arrival in Dubuque as “fortuitous.”
“I had a job opportunity in Wisconsin for sports medicine and a friend I had here at the time, a cardiologist, said ‘You’ve got to come over to Dubuque,’” Field said.
That’s how Field joined Medical Associates. After the brief time away in the early 1990s, he returned to Dubuque to establish what he intended to remain a “broad-spectrum” practice.
“I came out as a general orthopedic surgeon, meaning I could do pretty much everything — that’s how I was trained,” Field said. “These days, doctors are more what we call sub-specialized, in certain areas, but I was able to maintain a broad-spectrum practice from the beginning. I had been doing hip replacements, joint replacements, spinal surgeries for several years up until about four years ago, and (treating trauma cases). I didn’t want to just be focused in one specific area.”
Surgeries don’t tell the entire story of Field’s impact in Dubuque, either. He has been an early and dedicated supporter of junior hockey.
“Jack Barzee had a junior team in Waterloo and he wanted to start a fresh franchise, so Jack, me and four or five other guys all got together and formulated the Dubuque Fighting Saints back in 1980,” Field said. “I think they just heard that I was from Canada so they thought I must know a lot about hockey. I did know quite a bit about hockey.”
Barzee, now living in Burnsville, Minn., led the Saints to two triple crowns — regular-season, playoff and national championships — in the first three seasons in Dubuque. He also led the Saints to another playoff championship in 1984-85, his final season.
Barzee calls Field “a very big cog in the wheel of the success we had during five years I was there (in Dubuque).”
“He’s a great friend,” Barzee said.
Later, after the original Saints franchise moved to Tulsa, Okla., Field and other members of the local business community gained an expansion franchise in the Minnesota Junior Hockey League, the Dubuque ThunderBirds. The ThunderBirds subsequently played in another group of junior teams, the Central States Hockey League.
When the United States Hockey League announced a new Fighting Saints franchise would return to Dubuque in 2010, Field was again part of the ownership group, along with Falb and others.
“He kept the Saints alive,” Falb said.
As Field winds down his medical practice, he looks ahead to more opportunities to travel with his wife, Holly.
“We have a place in Arizona,” Field said. “Because of the weather (in Dubuque) the last two winters — 20 below wind chill — we plan on spending more time in Arizona. We have a cabin up in Wisconsin, too, which is great to go to. I have a lot to do — I’m going to pick up my golf game again.”