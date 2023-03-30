WASHINGTON — Tri-state area government and business leaders returned to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for the first in-person annual fly-in since the COVID-19 pandemic, looking to bring local priorities to the attention of federal leaders.
The 2023 Tri-State D.C. Fly-In continues a decades-long tradition of the community effort to promote federal policies and projects that support Dubuque and the surrounding area.
On Wednesday, community leaders met casually with lawmakers, representatives of national associations and federal agency staff at a reception sponsored by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. Today, they will meet with U.S. representatives and senators representing the tri-state area to present their priorities for congressional action, with the day’s activities sponsored by the City of Dubuque.
Recommended for you
During Wednesday’s reception, local leaders had a reunion with U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, before the pair were pulled away for a floor vote. Ernst and Dubuque chamber President and CEO Molly Grover beamed and hugged at Phoenix Park Hotel — where the reception last was held in 2019 before the pandemic — celebrating the return of the event.
“It is so important to connect and continue to cultivate these relationships,” Grover said. “It’s this grand experiment where we come together, public and private sectors, and promote ourselves. Think of all the successes and all of the huge projects we’ve accomplished in Dubuque these last few decades. We don’t get anything done without these partnerships. The work that we do here today lasts years, if not generations.”
The local delegation’s first day in the capital started before the reception. City and chamber leaders met with representatives of the U.S. Department of Transportation earlier in the day to discuss infrastructure needs. Chamber Vice President of Government and External Affairs Ryan Sempf met with U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., who was unable to meet with the larger group today.
Sempf said Wednesday’s meetings kicked off a powerful blitz of cohesive lobbying by business and local government leaders.
“A lot of those issues cross over,” he said. “We were there in support of a lot of the city’s priorities as they went to a lot of the departments across D.C., talking about air service but also about sustainability initiatives. We were there in solidarity. A lot of the things the city is concerned about, especially workforce, are ours as well. (Thursday), we’ll be on the hill with our members from the tri-state (region).”
The group has a full schedule for today. Local leaders have a meeting room at the U.S. Capitol booked throughout the morning and early afternoon and have meetings scheduled with Ernst and Grassley; U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Darin LaHood, R-Ill.; and staff from the offices of U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
Kay Takes attended the event representing both the chamber as its board chair and as president of MercyOne’s Eastern Iowa Region. She said today’s meetings will be a valuable opportunity related to both jobs.
“I want to make sure that legislators understand the fragility of the health care system right now, in terms of Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements (being too low) and anything they can do to help us ensure we can provide access to care,” Takes said. “Then, workforce issues are huge for both the chamber and health care. The (Dubuque Regional) Airport is huge for both the chamber and health care. If Dubuque is healthy, it’s important for us just as it is for anyone else.”
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh stressed that the work done by the local delegation this week transcends party politics.
“It’s not about the partisanship that exists here and that people think about when they think about (Washington) but is about the partnerships,” he said. “It’s the importance of showing up. Today alone, we’ve spoken with the (U.S. Department of Agriculture), the (Environmental Protection Agency), the DOT, the White House. It’s about roads, bridges, our stormwater pumping project.”
Grover said that the area’s annual effort makes the region stand out.
“I’m told that few communities do it as well, that few communities are able to come together like this as one,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.