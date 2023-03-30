Dubuque fly-in DC
Buy Now

U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speak with Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Government and External Affairs Ryan Sempf at the Tri-State D.C. Fly-In reception in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

 Benjamin Fisher

WASHINGTON — Tri-state area government and business leaders returned to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for the first in-person annual fly-in since the COVID-19 pandemic, looking to bring local priorities to the attention of federal leaders.

The 2023 Tri-State D.C. Fly-In continues a decades-long tradition of the community effort to promote federal policies and projects that support Dubuque and the surrounding area.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.